What to know about the Michigan Future Educator Stipend

The $9,600 stipend per semester supports Michigan’s student teachers as they work their way into the classroom full-time.
(WMC Action News 5)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Future Educator Stipend is a new program that can pay up to $9,600 per semester to be paid towards allowable student teaching expenses such as tuition, living expenses, and childcare.

To be eligible, the student must meet the following requirements:

  • Be admitted in an eligible Educator Preparation Program (EPP).
  • Be working towards teacher certification.
  • Be participating full-time (or its equivalency if participating through an Alternative Certification Program) in required student-teacher coursework.
  • Maintain Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP).
  • Be in an unpaid student teaching position.
  • Not received the MI Future Educator Student Teacher Stipend before, unless your program specifically requires more than one semester of student teaching.

The application is not open yet. However, you can sign up to be the first to hear when the application becomes available here.

