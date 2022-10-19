Upper Peninsula roadside parks closing soon

By Hayden Elliott
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season on Oct. 27.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said its crews maintain the 32 roadside parks in the U.P. from late April to late October each year.

Also, the southbound I-75 rest area north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Nov. 30. This rest area closes for the winter because of reduced use and safety concerns.

For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.

