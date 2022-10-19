U Conn Star Says She’ll Return Next Season

UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Friday, April 1, 2022, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Tim Staudt
Oct. 19, 2022
STORRS, Conn. (AP) - Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers says she plans to spend this season as a student coach for the sixth-ranked Huskies. The former national player of the year will miss the entire season with a torn ACL in her left knee. Bueckers has vowed to return to college as a player next year, rather than declaring for the WNBA draft. Coach Geno Auriemma said he believes Bueckers can grow as a player this year by sitting in on practices and watching from a coach’s eyes instead of a player’s eyes,

