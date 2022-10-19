Tagovailoa Expected To Start Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after missing the past two games. Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three. Tagovailoa said he remembers everything from that night up to the point he got tackled. He doesn’t remember being stretchered off the field.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

