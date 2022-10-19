Stanley to cooperate with interim president search

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Samuel Stanley Jr. said he will cooperate with the Board of Trustees in its search for a new interim president according to State News.

At the Oct. 18 university council meeting, the council passed a no-confidence vote in the MSU Board of Trustees.

The no-confidence vote passed 85 to six, making it the third vote of no-confidence in the Board of Trustees to pass in the MSU governing bodies recently.

State News also mentioned that at the council meeting, several members of the university council shared they will be meeting with the board on Oct. 19 on Zoom to discuss the selection of an interim president and to voice concerns regarding the board’s conduct. The meetings will include deans, associate provosts, members of the faculty senate, and student leaders from various governing groups.

Councilmember and Faculty Senate Chairperson Karen Kelly-Blake said the next step will be to send out a no-confidence vote to the academic congress on Oct. 19 according to State News.

Kelly-Blake said in order to accurately educate people on the board actions that led up to the vote, they will also be emailed information, links, statements, and reports to inform their decision. She also encouraged students and faculty who want to learn more to attend the teach-in on academic governance on Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the STEM Teaching and Learning Facility.

“The Board will immediately seek to identify an interim president to ensure steady leadership at the university. This includes outreach to students, faculty, staff and alumni. It is our intent to engage in thoughtful deliberation and to make a decision as soon as possible,” said a statement from the MSU Board of Trustees. “The Board’s expectation is President Stanley will remain in his position for the next 90-days and would help the Board make sure steady leadership is in place while a presidential search gets underway. More information will be shared when available.”

