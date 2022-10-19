Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
One person injured in car versus semi-truck crash in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light

Latest News

This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. Covis,...
FDA panel backs removal of unproven pregnancy drug
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons
A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
Brynn Bills was reported missing in early August of 2021 from the Alpena area and police...
AG Nessel announces charges in murders of two Alpena women
Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed....
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing