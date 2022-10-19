Sanders Describes His Coaching Success

-Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says historically Black college football programs can be a path the NFL for top recruits, but it is difficult to compete with the wealthier, traditional power schools. Sanders is in his third season with Jackson State. The Tigers are unbeaten after six games. Sanders says more highly touted players are starting to look at HBCUs as an option, but it’s not a balanced option because Southwestern Conference schools such as Jackson State are still “underfunded and overlooked.” The Pro Football Hall of Famer spoke on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

