Red Cross Update: ‘Recovery is still far away,’ Hurricane Ian aftermath

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors are still counting on the Red Cross for a safe place to stay, food to eat, and access to healthcare and emotional support.

Over 1,200 people stayed in Red Cross and partner shelters on Monday night alone said the American Red Cross donor bulletin.

“Red Cross has helped tremendously — they helped my kids; they helped my pets …. I would have nothing if it wasn’t for the Red Cross. That’s the serious truth. I would have nowhere to go if it was not for this place here,”,” Heather Barker said. Barker and her family came to Red Cross when they had nowhere else to go.

The Red Cross is also working with partners to provide food, both in shelters and out in the affected communities. Mobile kitchens are cooking tens of thousands of hot meals, which more than 100 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are delivering daily to people struggling in the hardest hit areas. Aid stations provided by Red Cross are also open where people can get food, relief supplies, and other assistance and trained volunteers are providing health, mental health, and spiritual support to families who have suffered unimaginable loss.

They are continuing to work and connect with people still in shelters to help them plan for the future and make housing arrangements. Depending on individual circumstances, this may include rebuilding, relocating, or financial assistance from the Red Cross.

“Red Cross teams are also compiling detailed residential assessments, including how many homes have been affected and the extent of that damage. This critical information will be used to make plans for what support — including financial assistance — families may need in the coming weeks and months. It will also be shared with other nonprofits and government agencies involved in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts,” said Steph Novacek, Executive Director of Red Cross Southeast Nebraska Chapter and Interim Mid-Michigan Chapter

You can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian by donating online at redcross.org/donate and selecting “Hurricane Ian”. To donate by check, write “Hurricane Ian” in the memo line, and mail it to your local Red Cross chapter.

