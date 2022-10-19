Powell Road in Meridian Township to be closed for reconstruction project

Powell Road in Meridian Township will be closed north of Grand River Avenue on Oct. 24, 2022.
Powell Road in Meridian Township will be closed north of Grand River Avenue on Oct. 24, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Due to a road reconstruction project, a stretch of Powell Road in Meridian Township will be closed Monday.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to the Ingham County Road Department, Powell Road will be closed 300 feet north of Grand River Avenue. The closure is expected to last through October.

Drivers will be detoured north on Cornell Road - about a half mile east of Powell Road - and then west on Tihart Road.

Authorities said Powell Road will be “impassable” during this period.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Mark Latunski
Latunski convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 mutilation case
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund

Latest News

A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Michigan Avenue closure pushed back a week
Michigan Avenue closure pushed back a week
Best Maze closing at end of 2022 season.
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season