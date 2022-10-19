Powell Road in Meridian Township to be closed for reconstruction project
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Due to a road reconstruction project, a stretch of Powell Road in Meridian Township will be closed Monday.
According to the Ingham County Road Department, Powell Road will be closed 300 feet north of Grand River Avenue. The closure is expected to last through October.
Drivers will be detoured north on Cornell Road - about a half mile east of Powell Road - and then west on Tihart Road.
Authorities said Powell Road will be “impassable” during this period.
