In My View: Spartans are the underdogs

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will be the decided underdog for next week’s game at Michigan.

Do the Spartans have a chance, well of course.  But I claim with two weeks to prepare come up with something different Michigan has not seen. Don’t run the same old stuff that failed in four straight losses which Michigan likely will stop as well.

Whatever that is I don’t know I’m not paid to coach but those who need to use the time, in my view, to come up with something new and different and use an element of surprise, especially being a significant underdog.

To me, it isn’t about execution with the same old, same old to come up with something new.

More: In My View

