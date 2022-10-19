In My View: Spartans are the underdogs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will be the decided underdog for next week’s game at Michigan.

Do the Spartans have a chance, well of course. But I claim with two weeks to prepare come up with something different Michigan has not seen. Don’t run the same old stuff that failed in four straight losses which Michigan likely will stop as well.

Whatever that is I don’t know I’m not paid to coach but those who need to use the time, in my view, to come up with something new and different and use an element of surprise, especially being a significant underdog.

To me, it isn’t about execution with the same old, same old to come up with something new.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.