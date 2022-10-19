Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.(Anthony Shkraba/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body.

According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allowing her young son to get a tattoo.

The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.

Thomas and Smith were both released from custody on appearance tickets and are expected in court Thursday and Nov. 3, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Mark Latunski
Latunski being charged with first-degree murder
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund

Latest News

Former Michigan youth soccer coach charged with sexual conduct, child pornography
We talk about a new COVID-19 booster, how your sleeping habits impact your heart health and the...
Now Desk: Big warm-up coming, a skeleton is stolen
FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people ...
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Social media attacks on the rise and victims feel financial, emotional impact