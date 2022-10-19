Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case

By Claudia Sella
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - There’s no doubt Mark David Latunski is guilty of killing Kevin Bacon in 2019.

He admitted it in court. But what is he guilty of? That’s the first step in his sentencing hearing, which began Tuesday in Shiawassee County.

An interrogation tape was played in court Tuesday, which recorded Latunski going into detail about what he did and why. Before the tape was played, the judge heard graphic testimonies from those who arrived on the crime scene when Bacon was killed.

One detective shared the disturbing scene he found in Latunski’s basement. He was also asked about Latunski’s internet history, where he searched knives nearly 60 times before Bacon’s death.

“We are hoping that Mr. Latunski does not spend the rest of his life in prison,” said attorney Mary Chartier. “This is an unbelievable tragedy for Mr. Bacon and his family, but we believe that Mr. Latunski’s state of mind was such that he should not spend the rest of his life in prison.”

If the judge finds Latunski guilty of first-degree murder, he will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Second-degree murder or manslaughter would give him the opportunity to be released at some point.

The hearing continues Wednesday.

