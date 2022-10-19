Meridian Township police seek 2 in assault investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, they are wanted for questioning in a felonious assault investigation.

Anyone who can identify the two in the photo is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-4134).

