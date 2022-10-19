Man stabbed, killed brother with sword over argument about oven, police say

Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother...
Aaron K. Winn, 38, was arrested and charged after police say he stabbed and killed his brother with a sword during an argument.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 38-year-old man in Missouri has been charged with fatally stabbing his brother with a sword, authorities said.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said Aaron K. Winn has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers went to a Kansas City, Missouri, home Thursday after receiving a call about a cutting.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim on the front porch with a sword through his chest, KCTV reported.

Authorities said Winn had originally told them his brother, Karl, had taken his own life before telling them he had an argument with his brother over an oven.

Court documents stated the argument was “regarding the oven being shut off while Winn was trying to cook a pizza.” The documents continued that Winn “conveyed in the interview that he was unhappy with the victim’s lack of ownership of what [he] classified as an ‘evil’ wrongdoing regarding the oven.”

According to the documents, Winn then proceeded to show officers a Facebook video in which he threatened to kill his brother. As it turned out, he had livestreamed the confrontation.

Winn is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Mark Latunski
Latunski being charged with first-degree murder
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund

Latest News

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Former Michigan youth soccer coach charged with sexual conduct, child pornography
We talk about a new COVID-19 booster, how your sleeping habits impact your heart health and the...
Now Desk: Big warm-up coming, a skeleton is stolen
FILE - The FDA said the new booster option for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is for people ...
US clears Novavax COVID booster dose
Social media attacks on the rise, victims feel financial and emotional impact
Social media attacks on the rise and victims feel financial, emotional impact