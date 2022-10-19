Long-time Lansing business provides bras, prostheses to breast cancer survivors

Front Room Underfashions is finding ways to literally support breast cancer survivors.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
40 years ago, Lenore Shebuski underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis and she struggled to find the post-mastectomy products she needed. She later she decided to open Front Room Underfashions, a women’s boutique specializing in all things a woman needs before and after surgery.

Now, mother-daughter duo- Crystal and Heather keep the store open and have expanded it throughout Lansing. Front Room Underfashions provides mastectomy products. The store is accredited through the American Board for Certification in Prosthetics and Orthotics (ABC).

The store also carries a full line of synthetic wigs and wig maintenance products. With a licensed cosmetologist on staff, women can come to the store to try on wigs in varying colors, cuts, and styles to determine what works and looks best on them. Women are encouraged to bring friends or family members to share in the experience and to provide support and advice. Front Room Underfashions also carries sleep caps, hats, and scarves.

Swimwear is always in stock in the store, and is on sale several times throughout the year. Styles include mastectomy and non-mastectomy in sizes 6-32, both conservative and trendy.

Front Room Underfashions is located near the intersection of Lincoln Court and Saginaw Highway. More information can be found on its website here.

