LIVE: Warmer days ahead and a new pop flavor
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews some warmer days on the way.
Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the Department of Justice taking legal action against manufacturers of e-cigarettes, a massive donation to the Girl Scouts of America, and a new pop flavor coming soon. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 19, 2022
- Average High: 59º Average Low 40º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1920
- Lansing Record Low: 16° 1972
- Jackson Record High: 83º 1953
- Jackson Record Low: 19º 1972
