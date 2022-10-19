LIVE: Big warm-up coming, a skeleton is stolen

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk and looks at a warm-up that’s on the way to wrap up the week.

We talk about a new COVID-19 booster, how your sleeping habits impact your heart health, a giant skeleton is stolen from a front yard display, and the creepy friend a toddler has that made her go viral. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 19, 2022

  • Average High: 59º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1920
  • Lansing Record Low: 16° 1972
  • Jackson Record High: 83º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 19º 1972

