Latunski being charged with first-degree murder

He will not be sentenced until December 15.
Mark Latunski
Mark Latunski(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Court is charging Mark David Latunski with first-degree murder with the sentencing of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will not be sentenced until December 15.

The court hearing resumed Wednesday to determine whether admitted killer Latunski should spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

On Tuesday, Latunski was in court for a degree hearing. The testimony determined whether he would be sentenced on a charge of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, or manslaughter.

Latunski pleaded guilty in September to one count of homicide open murder, and one count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body during a plea hearing in Shiawassee County.

In December 2019, 25-year-old Kevin Bacon met Latunski through a dating app. Bacon’s parents reported him missing when he didn’t show up to a family gathering on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 28, he was found murdered in the basement of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township.

When police discovered Bacon’s body, Latunski admitted that he had killed the college student by stabbing him in the back and slitting his throat. He said he then ate part of his body.

Read: Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation

After numerous psychological evaluations, Latunski had been found mentally competent to stand trial.

