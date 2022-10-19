Lansing neighborhood concerned with speeding dirt bikes

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Colonial Village said they’re tired of dirt bikers speeding through their area.

They said the bikers ride on sidewalks, over lawns and through parks.

Video captured a dirt bike racing by on Pattengill Avenue.

Neighbors said they’re worried about people and vehicles getting hit.

”I’m concerned because of the speed that they are going and the fact they are traveling and going through stop signs without stopping,” said Maureen Brunette. “They’re ridding tandem with little kids on front.”

