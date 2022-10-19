Lansing neighborhood concerned with speeding dirt bikes
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Colonial Village said they’re tired of dirt bikers speeding through their area.
They said the bikers ride on sidewalks, over lawns and through parks.
Video captured a dirt bike racing by on Pattengill Avenue.
Neighbors said they’re worried about people and vehicles getting hit.
”I’m concerned because of the speed that they are going and the fact they are traveling and going through stop signs without stopping,” said Maureen Brunette. “They’re ridding tandem with little kids on front.”
Read next:
- Former Michigan youth soccer coach charged with sexual conduct, child pornography
- Michigan teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
- 2 men charged in murder of Mio teen, Alpena woman
- Latunski convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 mutilation case
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.