LAFCU hosts its bi-annual “Shred Day”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Area Federal Credit Union (LAFCU) hosted its bi-annual ‘Shred-Day’ on Saturday.

The event gives the community a chance to bring their unwanted personal documents such as credit cards, tax forms, and bank statements.

This free event took place at LAFCU headquarters located at 106 North Marketplace, Lansing.

A shredding truck was there to help them securely shred and recycle their documents. Each person had the opportunity to drop off up to four Bankers’ Boxes of materials to be shredded.

“If you don’t need to keep documents with personal identifying information on them, bring them to our West Lansing Branch for secure disposal,” said Alyssa Troub, marketing, and communications specialist. “It’s best practice to securely destroy them to prevent identity theft.”

Troub noted that during the pandemic, reports of identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission from Michigan residents and businesses increased by about 80 percent, and the numbers are not decreasing. Reports for the first six months of 2022 are on track to double the 20,559 reports for 2021.

The biannual LAFCU Shred Day event was initially created for members, but because identity theft affects everyone and the financial health of the community is important to LAFCU, the public is invited and encouraged to take advantage of this free service.

