Ingham County hosts drive-thru drug take back event in Okemos

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - While National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is letting residents unload old medication early.

The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Delta Dental to take back unused prescription medication Thursday. They will be accepting pain relievers, antidepressants, sleep aids, behavior modification medicine, pet medications and cough medicine at a drive-through event - no questions asked.

Anyone dropping off medications should black out or remove personal information from the packaging.

The event runs 3-6 p.m. at Delta Dental, located at 4100 Okemos Road in Okemos.

