Howell area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Howell could be a little murky over the next few weeks.

The city will begin fire hydrant flushing and winterization Monday. Residents are warned they may experience rusty water in the area during this period.

Anyone who experiences discoloration or rust particles in their water should run a cold water faucet for about 10 minutes to clear the discolored water. If the water is still discolored after this, residents are asked to turn the faucet off and try again an hour later.

Residents are told to avoid doing laundry until the water is clear.

The fire hydrant flushing and winterization project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Residents with questions about hydrant flushing are asked to contact the Howell Department of Public Works at 517-546-7510.

