Halloween mock election held at Lansing Everett High School

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some local students are learning how elections work by voting on Halloween issues.

Kids at Lansing Everett voted on their favorite Halloween character, favorite candy and a proposal Tuesday.

”It was fun because I don’t know how the voting process works and so getting to be able to do it was fun,” said Lansing Everett Senior Kamryn McCreight.

The mock proposal would limit the amount of candy students can keep from trick-or-treating.

Students voted on scantron ballots and put them through a voting machine.

166 students participated in the mock election. It’s a bigger turnout than a few Lansing precincts saw for in-person voting during the August primaries.

Lansing City Clerk hosts mock Halloween election and voter registration at Everett High School
