Former Michigan youth soccer coach charged with sexual conduct, child pornography

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Texas is facing 18 charges - including criminal sexual conduct and child pornography - in Michigan.

Andrew Olnhausen - a former youth soccer coach with Fellowship of Christian Athletes - is accused of having a sexual relationship with a soccer player that started when the victim was 11 years old and continued until the victim was about 16 years old.

According to authorities, the charges came from an investigation by the Adrian Police Department, which included searches of Olnhausen’s phone and social media accounts. Police said they found “dozens of naked images of the victim” and evidence Olnhausen was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim.

Olnhausen was charged with four counts first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting children for immoral purposes, five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, one count of distributing sexual material to a minor and one count of contributing to a delinquency of a minor.

Olnhausen was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas, where he awaits extradition back to Michigan.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.