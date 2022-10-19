First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few more showers are possible today late morning into the early afternoon. Any showers today will not produce much in the way of precipitation. The clouds should start to thin out later in the afternoon. Tonight plan on partly cloudy skies. Friday through Monday some sunshine is expected each day. Our next chance of rain after today will be Monday night into Tuesday morning when a cold front moves through the area.

Today will be a few degrees warmer than the past few days with high temperatures near 50º. Tonight we see temperatures tumble back to the low 30s. The big warm-up this weekend is still in the forecast. Friday high temperatures return to the mid 60s. The weekend features high temperatures in the low to mid 70s! High temperatures in the 70s hold on Monday before we see high temperatures drop back to the 50s for the middle and end of next week.

Our you heading up north this weekend to check out the Fall colors? The complete Weekend Forecast is in the video forecast on this page and on the First Alert Weather App.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 20, 2022

Average High: 59º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1920

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1972

Jackson Record High: 84º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1972

