Figure Skaters Awaiting Medals

A pair of figure skaters will get the chance to show off their talents on the national level
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-Eight months after finishing behind the Russians at the Winter Olympics, the U.S. team has yet to receive its medals. They do not even know whether they will be silver or gold. That’s because the Russian Anti-Doping Agency only recently finished its investigation into Kamila Valieva. Her positive doping test surfaced during the opening week of the Olympics. It led to its biggest scandal in years. RUSADA did not reveal the results of its investigation, but it did say that the next step in the process would be to hold disciplinary hearings in September or October.

