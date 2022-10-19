Eaton Great Start to give Welcome Baby Bags to parents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Great Start Parent Coalition will be providing new parents with a free Welcome Baby Bag.

Each Welcome Baby Bag will include a sleep sack, children’s books, diaper and wipe samplers, bath time items, health items, self-care items for mom and dad, resource sheets, and more.

This program is for Eaton County residents only.

Eaton County parents can request their free Welcome Baby Bag by emailing Eaton Great Start at eatongreatstart@gmail.com or by calling 517-541-8989.

More information about receiving a Welcome Baby Bag can be found here.

Free Baby Bags are available to Eaton County parents! 👶



Email eatongreatstart@gmail.com to request yours. pic.twitter.com/MlWfVUyLB5 — Eaton Rapids Area District Library (@ER_ADL) October 18, 2022

