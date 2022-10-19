Eaton Great Start to give Welcome Baby Bags to parents

The bag is full of items and resources that will give Eaton County children a great start
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Great Start Parent Coalition will be providing new parents with a free Welcome Baby Bag.

Each Welcome Baby Bag will include a sleep sack, children’s books, diaper and wipe samplers, bath time items, health items, self-care items for mom and dad, resource sheets, and more.

This program is for Eaton County residents only.

Eaton County parents can request their free Welcome Baby Bag by emailing Eaton Great Start at eatongreatstart@gmail.com or by calling 517-541-8989.

More information about receiving a Welcome Baby Bag can be found here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
One person injured in car versus semi-truck crash in Jackson County
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light

Latest News

Warmer Days Ahead
Delta Township residents raise health concerns over GM battery plant
Delta Township residents raise health concerns over GM battery plant
Delta Township residents raise health concerns over GM battery plant
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case