Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A man who got out of his car after striking a deer was killed by another vehicle in central Michigan, authorities said.

The 33-year-old Shepherd man was hit Monday when the driver of the second car swerved to avoid a crash on U.S. 127, near Mount Pleasant, investigators said. Conditions were dark and misty.

The lights on Joshua Davis' Ford Focus “had been disabled from the deer accident and were not working,” the Isabella County sheriff's office said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 77-year-old woman from Lansing, was taken to an emergency room for an evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.