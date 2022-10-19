Carbon monoxide believed to be cause of man’s death in Leslie

Authorities believe carbon monoxide poisoning is responsible for the death of a man and his two dogs.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe the death of a man and his two dogs could have been due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call Tuesday about a non-responsive person at the Wheel Inn Campground in Leslie. The man is said to be from out of town and is 40 years old.

Sheriff’s deputies are working to notify the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

