Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season

After decades of attracting people from across Mid-Michigan, a popular corn maze is closing for good this month.
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After decades of attracting people from across Mid-Michigan, a popular corn maze is closing for good this month.

The owners of Best Maze, just outside Webberville, decided this is the last year they’ll be open.

“They’ve been leaving stories of coming here for years,” said Mark Benjamin, Best Maze owner.

Benjamin has run Best Maze, located near M-52 and I-96, for 22 years. He’s seen generations of families walk through it, making this year bittersweet.

“I’m getting older, family health, wife’s health, my health. A lot of things have come up in the last couple of years. So we’re going out on top,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin is closing the maze for good at the end of the month. A decision Benjamin says makes sense with his health

And the fact next year, Consumers Energy will start building the new Mid-Michigan pipeline from Chelsea to Ovid. It replaces a smaller natural gas pipeline under Benjamin’s field that was built in the 1940′s.

“Every year the demand for natural gas increases, so as an energy provider we need to be ahead of that,” said Terry DeDoes, Consumers Energy spokesman.

Benjamin agreed the pipeline is needed. He would like to see Consumers dig the pipeline horizontally so the field doesn’t have to be dug up, and he could keep the maze open for a few more years.

DeDoes said they only do that to go under highways, nature preserves, or anywhere it may not be safe to dig.

“Horizontal drilling takes longer. It’s way more expensive and keeps in mind, those expenses are borne by our customers,” said DeDoes.

Benjamin said it was still challenging to decide to stop the maze.

“It’s hard to give up 22 years of planning, and knowing what that was going to do for the people of mid-Michigan,” said Benjamin.

There are two weekends left of the corn maze season then Best Maze will be closed for good.

Benjamin said other farmers had asked him to help design their mazes for next year.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
A portion of westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed Oct. 20-21, 2022.
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
Mark Latunski
Latunski convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 mutilation case
Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund

Latest News

Michigan Avenue closure pushed back a week
Michigan Avenue closure pushed back a week
Powell Road in Meridian Township will be closed north of Grand River Avenue on Oct. 24, 2022.
Powell Road in Meridian Township to be closed for reconstruction project
Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season
Your Health: A new way to treat aortic dissection