Best Maze closing for good at end of 2022 season

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - After decades of attracting people from across Mid-Michigan, a popular corn maze is closing for good this month.

The owners of Best Maze, just outside Webberville, decided this is the last year they’ll be open.

“They’ve been leaving stories of coming here for years,” said Mark Benjamin, Best Maze owner.

Benjamin has run Best Maze, located near M-52 and I-96, for 22 years. He’s seen generations of families walk through it, making this year bittersweet.

“I’m getting older, family health, wife’s health, my health. A lot of things have come up in the last couple of years. So we’re going out on top,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin is closing the maze for good at the end of the month. A decision Benjamin says makes sense with his health

And the fact next year, Consumers Energy will start building the new Mid-Michigan pipeline from Chelsea to Ovid. It replaces a smaller natural gas pipeline under Benjamin’s field that was built in the 1940′s.

“Every year the demand for natural gas increases, so as an energy provider we need to be ahead of that,” said Terry DeDoes, Consumers Energy spokesman.

Benjamin agreed the pipeline is needed. He would like to see Consumers dig the pipeline horizontally so the field doesn’t have to be dug up, and he could keep the maze open for a few more years.

DeDoes said they only do that to go under highways, nature preserves, or anywhere it may not be safe to dig.

“Horizontal drilling takes longer. It’s way more expensive and keeps in mind, those expenses are borne by our customers,” said DeDoes.

Benjamin said it was still challenging to decide to stop the maze.

“It’s hard to give up 22 years of planning, and knowing what that was going to do for the people of mid-Michigan,” said Benjamin.

There are two weekends left of the corn maze season then Best Maze will be closed for good.

Benjamin said other farmers had asked him to help design their mazes for next year.

