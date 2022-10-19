AG Nessel announces charges in murders of two Alpena women

ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski are in Alpena to announce the results of an investigation into the disappearance and deaths of two local women.

Brad Srebnik, 36, of Alpena, is accused of murdering 18-year-old Brynn Bills of Mio in August 2021.

Michigan State Police (MSP) opened a criminal investigation into the reported disappearance of Brynn Bills, 17, of Mio, in August 2021. That month, MSP identified Srebnik, Joshua Wirgau, 35, of Alpena, and Abby Hill, 34, also of Alpena, as being involved in the disappearance of Bills. During that investigation, it was determined that Hill was the last person to see Bills alive.

Srebnik and Wirgau are accused of then murdering Hill in September of 2021 in order to stop her from revealing information about the murder of Bills.

On September 25, 2021, Srebnik, Wirgau, and Hill were dropped off in an area of Alpena. Prosecutors believe that Hill was executed on the remote property in order to stop her from revealing information about the killing of Bills and that Hill’s body was left at the site.

Both Srebnik and Wirgau are habitual offenders.

In September 2021, remains believed to be those of Bills were found during a search of an Alpena home. Her remains were identified by tattoos.

“There is no charge or punishment that will alleviate the grief felt by the families and loved ones of these two women, but I am committed to holding responsible their killers and will exhaust all resources to see justice delivered,” said Nessel. “This case requires exceptional resources, and I am happy to lend the support and services of my department to the community to prosecute this case. I am dedicated to this partnership with Prosecutor Muszynski, and I am committed to seeing justice delivered to the families of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill.”

Srebnik is charged with the following:

One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years;

One count of felony firearm – second offense, using a firearm in the commissioning of a felony, five years consecutive to any underlying charges;

One count of felony firearm possession, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years.

Wirgau is charged with the following:

One count of first-degree premeditated homicide for the murder of Abby Hill, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count of disinterment and mutilation of a dead body for the burying of Brynn Bills, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years;

One count of being an accessary after the fact to a felony for the hiding of Brynn Bills’ body, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years;

One count of felony firearm possession, a felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years;

One count of felony firearm – second offense notice, using a firearm in the commissioning of a felony, five years consecutive to any underlying charges.

Both Srebnik and Wirgau are serving two years in the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony firearm possession charges in February 2022.

