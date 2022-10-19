2 men charged in deaths of 2 women in Alpena area in 2021

Two men in northern Michigan have been charged in the deaths of two women whose homicides occurred weeks apart but were connected
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Two men in northern Michigan were charged in the deaths of two women whose homicides occurred weeks apart but were connected, authorities said Wednesday.

The disappearances of Brynn Bills and Abby Hill have received much publicity in the Alpena area.

Bills was last seen in August 2021, shortly before she would have turned 18 years old. Her body was unearthed the next month in Joshua Wirgau’s yard in Alpena Township.

Hill, 34, was found dead in a wooded area in the township. She was aware of what happened to Bills and was killed to keep her quiet, the attorney general's office said.

Brad Srebnik, 36, was charged with five crimes, including first-degree murder in both deaths. Wirgau, 35, was charged with first-degree murder in Hill's death and other crimes.

“I am confident that the diligence and persistence of all involved have put us in the best position to achieve justice for Ms. Bills and Ms. Hill," Alpena County prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski said.

Srebnik and Wirgau are in prison in a different case. It wasn't immediately known if they have lawyers who could comment on the new charges.

