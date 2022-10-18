US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.

The USCG said they take operational risk management incredibly seriously.

“Even on dark and difficult nights, their preparation ensures they’re operating at the highest level of safety,” the post said.

A TV6 reporter will be speaking to a crew member from the USCG about the mission Friday afternoon. We’ll have more here Friday evening.

