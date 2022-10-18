Trunk or treat with animals and Cascades Humane Society

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cascade Humane Society (CHS) is hosting its first-ever Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 20.

This event is the perfect opportunity for families to get out and have fun by visiting multiple trunks for candy, many activities for kids, cider and donuts, food trucks, pony rides, a petting zoo, and adoptable animals.

“In addition to trunk-or-treating, there will be plenty of activities for kids to do,” said Executive Director, Heather Leszczynski. “We will have some awesome Halloween and pet-themed crafts to do and we will also have pony rides and a petting zoo!”

This is a free event to attend, but there will be charges at the food trucks and nominal fees for pony rides and feeding of the petting zoo animals. Any donations will be accepted, and proceeds go directly to helping the homeless animals at Cascades Humane Society. CHS does not receive any government funding and therefore relies solely on donations from the community, whether it is through individuals, businesses, foundations, or other events.

“We truly depend on the generosity of the Jackson community to ensure that the more than 1,400 animals that come through our doors are given all the care they deserve,” said Leszczynski. “Each pet is spayed or neutered, brought up to date on vaccines, given parasite preventatives, and given all the food, water, and love they need. All of this adds up to far more than our adoption costs, so every dollar donated goes a long way in accomplishing our mission of connecting animals in need with people who care.”

Four-legged friends are welcome to attend any of the outdoor activities at the Trunk or Treat and must always, remain on a leash. If they are not animal-friendly, they ask that they stay home.

Cascades Humane Society will have its doors open past closing for the public to view adoptable animals.

They will not be processing adoptions or offering other services. However, there will be forms and applications available to fill out so you can visit again during open hours if any of the animals interest you. Volunteers and staff will be walking around the Trunk or Treat with adoptable dogs so you can get your pets in then!

Cascade Humane Society Trunk or Treat event will be on Oct. 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1515 Carmen Drive, Jackson.

