Studio 10 Tidbit: National Chocolate Cupcake Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Chocolate Cupcake Day.

Did you know that cupcakes have been also called fairy cakes and patty cakes?

The largest cupcake was made in Detroit, measuring 4 feel tall and needed one thousand eggs.

That’s this weeks Studio 10 Tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

