Steelers Hope Pickett is Back Sunday

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to...
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to pass against Syracuse during an NCAA football game in Pittsburgh. Pickett and the Panthers face Notre Dame this week. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will play against Miami if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol. Pickett went into the protocol after taking a legal hit in the third quarter of a win over Tampa Bay last week. Mitch Trubisky played well in relief of Pickett, but Tomlin says there are no plans to turn to Trubisky if Pickett is available. Tomlin indicated Pickett will not be limited in practice this week, but added a determination on his status will not be made until closer to kickoff.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
Trenton Ganton
Teen charged with attempted murder, arson in Jackson house fire
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, right, drives past Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo in the...
NBA Season Begins
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half...
Both NFL Teams in New York Are Winning
NFL+ Logo - Blue
NFL Owners To Meet Next Week
Basketball
South Carolina Ranked Number One in Women’s Poll