South Carolina Ranked Number One in Women’s Poll

-South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The defending national champions went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five. UConn is sixth, the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State is the rest of the top 10.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.