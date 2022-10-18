South Carolina Ranked Number One in Women’s Poll

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The defending national champions went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team last year and have been the top team for 20 straight weeks. Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five. UConn is sixth, the first time since 2006 that the Huskies aren’t in the first five in the preseason poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State is the rest of the top 10.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
Trenton Ganton
Teen charged with attempted murder, arson in Jackson house fire
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, right, drives past Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo in the...
NBA Season Begins
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett drops back to...
Steelers Hope Pickett is Back Sunday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half...
Both NFL Teams in New York Are Winning
NFL+ Logo - Blue
NFL Owners To Meet Next Week