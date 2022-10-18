Senator Stabenow announces nationwide expansion of mental health services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - States across the country will now be able to join Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Senator Roy Blunt’s (R-MO) initiative to fully-fund high-quality mental health and addiction services through Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC), along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“Our mental health care and addiction initiative is a proven success story and is transforming mental health and addiction treatment across our country. Now, every state will be able to join and make sure health care above the neck is funded the same way as health care below the neck,” said Senator Stabenow. “Senator Blunt was a great partner with me in passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and together with the Biden-Harris Administration, help through our highly successful clinics will begin to reach people in every corner of our country.”

“Our Excellence in Mental Health demonstration program has shown that treating mental health like all other health is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” said Senator Blunt. “For too long, emergency rooms and law enforcement have served as the de facto mental health care delivery system in our country. Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are changing that, helping people get the comprehensive behavioral health care they need when they need it. Today’s announcement builds on the success we have seen in states that are currently part of the Excellence program, including Missouri and Michigan. I’m grateful for Senator Stabenow’s nearly decade-long partnership in this effort, and the support of the Biden administration. Giving every state the opportunity to be a part of the Excellence program is a huge milestone that will help millions of Americans live longer, healthier, happier lives.”

Ten states, including Michigan and Missouri, were selected to be a part of the mental health and addiction initiative created by the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act.

CCBHC transforms community care by setting high-quality standards of care and then funding mental health and addiction services as health care through Medicaid. This is the same structure used for federally qualified health centers.

“The significant expansion and enhancement of CCBHCs across the U.S. underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to improving the behavioral health of all Americans, especially in vulnerable communities,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Behavioral health is health. Period. There should be no distinction.”

“Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are transforming behavioral health systems one community at a time,” said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “CCBHCs expand the quality and speed of behavioral health help to those in need.”

“I applaud SAMHSA’s steps to expand access to critical behavioral health services through this funding announcement,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, we are proud to partner with SAMHSA to expand access to critical behavioral health care.”

To receive enhanced Medicaid funding, the clinics are required to provide crisis services that are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and serve anyone who requests care for mental health or substance use, regardless of their ability to pay and other high-quality services are also required.

With the passing of the new law, all states and the District of Columbia will be eligible to submit applications for planning grants to develop CCBHCs in their states.

“Today’s announcement of funding to expand Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics is a critical step in helping to expand the availability of evidence-based community mental health services. These clinics are proven to improve health outcomes while lowering costs, by delivering 24/7 mental health and substance use care to millions of Americans, no matter who they are or whether they have ability to pay. Through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the American Rescue Plan, and funding in this year’s budget, my Administration is working to expand this program to communities that need them most,” said President Joe Biden in a statement.

“Mental health affects all of us, which is why I named tackling the mental health crisis a core pillar of my Unity Agenda. As I outlined in my State of the Union address last March, we can and must do more to transform how we address mental health in America.”

President Biden continues in his statement, “in June, I was proud to sign the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which included unprecedented resources to help address mental health needs across our nation, particularly for young people that have been exposed to violence. Over the past few weeks, my Administration has announced the availability of funding that will help grow the pipeline of school-based mental health professionals, expand trauma-informed services in schools, and connect youth in need to mental health experts via telehealth. In the coming weeks, my Administration will be announcing additional resources to support our heroic mental health workers and help communities strengthen mental health. My Administration remains committed to ensuring that everyone has access to services and support when and where they need them.”

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics are required to provide a comprehensive set of services, which includes the following:

24/7/365 crisis services

Outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services

Immediate screenings, risk assessments, and diagnoses

Care coordination, including partnerships with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veterans’ groups.

In early 2023, 15 states will be awarded up to $1 million for one-year planning grants and from those, 10 will be selected to be in the actual CCBHC program, starting in 2024. While 10 states will join the initiative in 2024, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act allows every state to eventually join.

