Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community.

A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.

There has been a push in the state house this year for a bill that would take away a local government’s ability to deny permits for rock, sand, and gravel mining permits.

Supporters said people in Michigan need more of them to get the materials needed to fix the roads.

