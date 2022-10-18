Own a piece of the Mighty Mac - Pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge? You can!
Several pieces of vintage steel deck grating from the bridge are up for auction. The pieces are about 38 inches by 66 inches and are 5 inches deep. The auctions close Nov. 1.
More information can be found on the auction page here.
