Own a piece of the Mighty Mac - Pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of the Mackinac Bridge? You can!

Related: US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter

Several pieces of vintage steel deck grating from the bridge are up for auction. The pieces are about 38 inches by 66 inches and are 5 inches deep. The auctions close Nov. 1.

More information can be found on the auction page here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
In Michigan, Kimberly S.-- one of our most exciting recipient winners – will receive up to...
Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund
Silver Bells in the City
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
One person injured in car versus semi-truck crash in Jackson County
Trenton Ganton
Teen charged with attempted murder, arson in Jackson house fire

Latest News

Michigan man faces possibility of life in prison in graphic murder, mutilation case
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t accept Apple gift cards for any reason.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of familiar phone scam
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light
Change this caption before publishing
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law