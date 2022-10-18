One person injured in car versus semi-truck crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A person is in the hospital after receiving serious injuries in a car versus semi-truck crash on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the crash took place around 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 in Jackson County. Investigators stated that the semi-truck was slowing down to enter the weigh scales when a car rear-ended the truck.

The driver of the car is a 40-year-old from Jackson and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said an investigation is underway.

CAR VERSUS SEMI-TRUCK CRASH: Troopers from Jackson Post investigated a traffic crash on W/B I-94 in Jackson County at approximately 1:00 pm. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck was slowing down to enter the weigh scales when a vehicle rear ended the semi-truck. 1/2 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) October 18, 2022

