One person injured in car versus semi-truck crash in Jackson County

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A person is in the hospital after receiving serious injuries in a car versus semi-truck crash on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the crash took place around 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 in Jackson County. Investigators stated that the semi-truck was slowing down to enter the weigh scales when a car rear-ended the truck.

The driver of the car is a 40-year-old from Jackson and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said an investigation is underway.

