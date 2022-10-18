NFL Owners To Meet Next Week

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
-There isn’t expected to be any significant news related to concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties or Washington owner Dan Snyder when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday. Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Commanders denied the contents of the report, calling it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

