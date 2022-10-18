News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Williamston’s 70-yard touchdown
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!
This week, we go back to Friday’s Olivet at Williamston game. Williamston quarterback Alex Petersburg had a quick pitch to Noah Dunckel. With no room to run, he reverses his direction and goes 70 yards for a touchdown, he ran about 85 yards in total.
Williamston rallied to win the game 29-22.
