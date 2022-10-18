NBA Season Begins

FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, right, drives past Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo in the...
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, right, drives past Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. On Friday, March 6, Drummond, Cavs guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, forwards Cedi Osman, Dante Exum and Dylan Windler, coach J.B. Bickerstaff, his entire staff and general manager Koby Altman, spent several hours visiting with offenders at Grafton _ a medium security prison housing 1,700 residents to share fellowship as well as some hope and hoops.(Tony Dejak | AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
-The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics were the final two teams standing last season. And before this season started, both encountered some major issues. The Warriors will get their championship rings Tuesday night when the 77th NBA season opens. It’ll be the fourth time in eight years that the Warriors go into a season as defending champs. But they were rocked in the preseason by Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole. They beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals and Boston has since lost coach Ime Udoka to a team-ordered suspension. If all that wasn’t enough, there are tons of contenders in both conferences to try to take the Warriors and Celtics down.

