In My View: Michigan State vs. Michigan at night

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fans probably don’t like the fact that the upcoming Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be played at night. 

Night games usually provide more juice for the home team, especially a rivalry game so it is not a good time for Michigan State I’d think.  But if MSU wins, it clearly makes the Spartan’s season and obviously changes it from disaster to likely a winning record and a bowl bid. 

It’s a long shot I know, but it’s what MSU can prepare for over the next week and a half.

