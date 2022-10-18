In My View: Michigan State vs. Michigan at night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fans probably don’t like the fact that the upcoming Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be played at night.

Night games usually provide more juice for the home team, especially a rivalry game so it is not a good time for Michigan State I’d think. But if MSU wins, it clearly makes the Spartan’s season and obviously changes it from disaster to likely a winning record and a bowl bid.

It’s a long shot I know, but it’s what MSU can prepare for over the next week and a half.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.