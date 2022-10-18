MSU-led team receives $3.4M in funding for culinary herb production research

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A $3.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant was received by a Michigan State University-led team evaluating fresh-cut potted culinary herbs produced in controlled environments.

Project GREEEN, Michigan’s plant agriculture initiative hosted at MSU, provided the initial funding.

MSU said the funding is part of the Specialty Crop Research Initiative of the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The market for fresh culinary herbs is rapidly growing according to experts. From 2004 to 2014, the popularity of specialty crops increased from 10% to 12% annually according to the U.S. Agency for International Development. These herbs include leafy plants such as basil, cilantro, and parsley that add flavor, aroma, or garnish.

The project was led by Roberto Lopez, an associate professor and controlled environment extension specialist in the MSU Department of Horticulture.

“Growing fresh culinary herbs in controlled environments offers a multitude of benefits, including less environmental impact by reducing inputs, the ability for year-round production, and offering high-quality, flavorful, and nutritious foods,” Lopez said. “But there are still impediments to the industry reaching its full potential, which heightens the need to educate growers on cost-effective production techniques, boosting yields, improving flavor and post-harvest shelf life, increasing food safety, and much more.

MSU stated that Michigan is home to the nation’s third-largest greenhouse industry, making it a natural location for growers to expand into culinary herb production. The growing popularity of LED lights is expected to give growers control over plant architecture and flavor with the control of the light intensity.

The goal of the 4-year project is to show current and prospective growers that there are production and sustainability benefits that cannot be replicated in the field.

One of the first steps in the project is a survey that touches on methods of production and marketing strategies. People who participate will taste-test many culinary herbs and provide their opinion on which sensory characteristic they value.

The second step will have researchers perform studies to find practices of increased growth, quality, shelf-life, disease management, and food safety.

The final step will have the group use the results from the survey and lab tests to create effective resources for growers like marketing, production, and protection.

“We need to perform research trials to test and validate, of course, but to truly understand what may help grow the industry, we also need to better understand consumers,” Lopez said. “Consumer profile development will allow for the identification of new markets and aid in increasing demand for U.S. controlled environment-grown, fresh culinary herbs. It’s important that this project is a holistic research and outreach effort.”

