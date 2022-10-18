Monkeypox vaccine available to Ingham County residents

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Monkeypox vaccinations are available to anyone who lives in Ingham County and meets certain eligibility criteria.

The vaccine is recommended for those who have been exposed to monkeypox or those who are at high risk for infection. According to the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD), experts believe that it can be an effective tool to help prevent monkeypox if given within 4 days of exposure or reduce the severity of illness if given within 14 days of exposure.

You must meet the following criteria to get the monkeypox vaccine from ICHD:

You were exposed to monkeypox within the last 14 days.

You are a partner or close household contact of someone who has been exposed in the last 14 days.

You or your partner engage in any type of high-risk sexual activity or sex work.

You identify as a man who has sex with men and has a history of STI in the last year.

You had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days (or plan to).

You had close contact at a high-risk event or venue in the last 14 days (or plan to).

You are taking HIV (PreP) or living with HIV.

As more doses of vaccine become available, vaccine availability and criteria may expand further.

To schedule an appointment or ask questions about the vaccine, you can call Ingham County Health Department at 517-887-4308.

Learn more about the monkeypox vaccine from the CDC here.

