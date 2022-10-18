Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, Michigan native, Kimberly S. will receive up to $100,000 to make her design, Tire House, come to life.

100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers hailing from more than 20 countries/regions have been chosen to bring their crazy space ideas to life as part of the OMG! Fund.

The winning ideas stood out for their unique and inspiring design, sustainable consideration, and novel ways of offering immersive guest experiences.

“Our Tire House idea arose as a beautiful solution to an ugly problem: what do you do with 1,000 tires abandoned in the forest on your property? You use them to build a giant tire-shaped house!” said Kimberly S., Host OMG! Fund Recipient. “We’ll take this environmental eyesore and transform it into an unforgettable two-bedroom getaway, focusing on reusing and recycling both natural and manmade elements found on the property.”

Over the course of ten months, Kimberly will design, construct, and outfit her Airbnb space to be guest-ready by Summer 2023. When available, you can find them as part of Airbnb’s OMG! Category.

Some recipients of the OMG! Fund, including Kimberly, expressed devotion to the environment as their main drive to create something unique.

“We want to remind guests of our connection and responsibility to the natural world,” said recipient Kimberly S. on her Giant Tire-Shaped House idea. “The structure will be fashioned by repurposing 1,000 old junkyard tires and other recycled materials. The effect will be a stunning, unique, and unforgettable experience—a creative environmental solution to a deflating tire problem!”

Recipients were selected by the OMG! Fund judging panel, including design and style icon Iris Apfel, architectural expert Koichi Takada, Airbnb Superhost Kristie Wolfe, and Airbnb VP of Experiential Bruce Vaughn.

“What an incredible journey it has been to be a part of the OMG! Fund judging process. There were so many inspiring stories and destinations that I had never heard of before that I’m now eager to visit,” said Kristie Wolfe. “As a builder myself, I can’t wait to watch these ideas come to life. These are more than just places to spend the night – each one offers an entire experience!”

See the full list of the 100 OMG! Fund recipients here.

