Members of American Legion make big donation to Hero Haven of Eaton Rapids

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Buck Reasnor of the American Legion Department of Michigan, Post 238, along with the Delhi Fire Department, will be presenting a check for $8600 to Hero Haven of Eaton Rapids.

The donation represents money collected from the annual 911 hero run held on Sept. 11.

The donation will be made on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 2 pm at the Delhi Charter Township Fire Department, 2074 N Aurelius Rd, in Holt.

Representatives from The American Legion Post 238 and the Heroes Haven will be in attendance.

