MDARD director tours soy-bean road development in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A one-mile stretch of Colony Road in Clinton County utilized a soybean oil-based asphalt enhancement which helps extend the road’s life cycle.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell and State Budget Director Chris Harkins toured the road on Tuesday.

“Colony Road in Clinton County is a prime example of how infrastructure and agricultural innovation intersect,” said McDowell. “Creating new market opportunities for our soybean farmers while also creating safer roads and bridges for Michiganders.”

Background: Clinton County to receive soybean oil-based asphalt enhancers for Colony Road

This project became reality when The Clinton County Road Commission partnered with the Michigan Soybean Committee and the Soy Transportation Coalition to apply the soybean oil-based asphalt enhancement to the roads. According to officials, these projects are developing new markets for soybean farmers.

This project is a part of the Rebuilding Michigan plan, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment in Michigan highways and bridges.

